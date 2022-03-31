IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: LSG pick first points, CSK winless – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a distinct format. But that won’t essentially influence the purpose system.

This 12 months the format goes to be just a little completely different, whereby the ten groups can be cut up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every group will play one another twice, in addition to twice in opposition to the group in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every group from each group will play in opposition to all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

In Match 7 of IPL 2022 on Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings to register first win of the event. It is the primary time CSK have misplaced first two matches of an IPL season. With the 2 factors, LSG moved to sixth within the 10-team standings.

Here’s the record of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 93 runs

Purple Cap holder: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)– 5 wickets

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RR 1 1 0 0 +3.050 2 2 DC 1 1 0 0 +0.914 2 3 PBKS 1 1 0 0 +0.697 2 4 GT 1 1 0 0 +0.286 2 5 KKR 2 1 0 0 +0.093 2 6 LSG 2 1 1 0 -0.011 2 7 RCB 2 1 1 0 -0.048 2 8 CSK 2 0 2 0 -0.528 0 9 MI 1 0 1 0 -0.914 0 10 SRH 1 0 1 0 -3.050 0

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.