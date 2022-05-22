IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: PBKS finish sixth after beating SRH – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a special format. But that won’t essentially affect the purpose system.

This yr the format goes to be a little bit completely different, whereby the ten groups will probably be cut up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every staff will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the staff in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every staff from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

On Saturday, MI beat DC by 5 wickets. While DC bowed out of the event, the consequence helped RCB e-book a spot within the playoffs.

Here’s the listing of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) – 629 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 26 wickets

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT (Q) 14 10 4 0 +0.316 20 2 RR (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.298 18 3 LSG (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.251 18 4 RCB(Q) 14 8 6 0 -0.253 16 5 DC 14 7 7 0 -+0.204 14 6 PBKS 14 7 7 0 +0.126 14 7 KKR 14 6 8 0 +0.146 12 8 SRH 14 6 8 0 -0.379 12 9 CSK 14 4 10 0 -0.203 8 10 MI 14 4 10 0 -0.506 8

