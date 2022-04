IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR reclaim top spot after beating RCB – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a special format. But that won’t essentially influence the purpose system.

This 12 months the format goes to be somewhat completely different, whereby the ten groups can be break up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every staff will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the staff in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every staff from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

On Tuesday, RR reclaimed high spot within the factors desk with a 29-run win over RCB.

Here’s the listing of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) – 499 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 18 wickets

Here’s the newest up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RR 8 6 2 0 +0.561 12 2 GT 7 6 1 0 +0.396 12 3 SRH 7 5 2 0 +0.691 10 4 LSG 8 5 3 0 -0.334 10 5 RCB 9 5 4 0 -0.572 10 6 PBKS 8 4 4 0 -0.419 8 7 DC 7 3 4 0 +0.715 6 8 KKR 8 3 5 0 +0.080 6 9 CSK 8 2 6 0 -0.538 4 10 MI 8 0 8 0 -1.000 0

