IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: SRH jump to fourth; GT maintain top spot with win over CSK – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a distinct format. But that won’t essentially affect the purpose system.

This yr the format goes to be just a little totally different, whereby the ten groups will likely be break up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every workforce will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the workforce in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every workforce from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad gained their fourth match by beating Punjab Kings and climbed as much as 4th within the desk. In the second match on Sunday, Gujarat Titans rode on David Miller’s unbeaten 94 to beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets, to keep up high spot within the factors desk.

Here’s the listing of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) – 272 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 12 wickets

Here’s the newest up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT 6 5 1 0 +0.395 10 2 LSG 6 4 2 0 +0.296 8 3 RCB 6 4 2 0 +0.142 8 4 SRH 6 4 2 0 -0.077 8 5 RR 5 3 2 0 +0.389 6 6 KKR 6 3 3 0 +0.223 6 7 PBKS 6 3 3 0 +0.109 6 8 DC 5 2 3 0 +0.219 4 9 CSK 6 1 5 0 -0.638 2 10 MI 6 0 6 0 -1.048 0

