IPL 2022 Points Table Update, Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap Lists After RR vs DC Match 58 | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in Match 58 of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a goal of 161 runs, DC reached 161 for 2 in 18.1 overs with Mitchell Marsh slamming 89 runs off 62 balls and David Warner ending unbeaten on 52 off 41 deliveries. Initially, RR posted 160 for six in 20 overs with Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje taking two wickets every.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on high of the desk with 18 factors from 12 video games and are the one crew to have secured a play-offs spot to this point. They are adopted by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in second place with 16 factors from 12 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth place, respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, adopted by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are backside of the desk.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole place within the Orange Cap Race with 625 runs in 12 video games. He is adopted by KL Rahul (459) and David Warner (427) in second and third positions respectively.

Faf du Plessis (389) is fourth and is adopted by Shubman Gill (384) in fifth place.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 23 wickets in 12 video games and is adopted by Wanindu Hasaranga (21) in second place.

Kuldeep Yadav (18) is third within the standings, adopted by Kagiso Rabada (18), who’s fourth within the Purple Cap Race. T Natarajan occupies fifth place with 17 wickets.