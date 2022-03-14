IPL 2022: Power-hitting specialist Julian Wood appointed Punjab Kings’ batting consultant

Punjab Kings have appointed former England home cricketer Julian Wood as their batting advisor forward of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Wood is called a power-hitting specialist within the cricketing fraternity and has additionally labored with some groups within the T20 leagues the world over.

Julian Wood final performed any type of aggressive cricket again in 2006. He didn’t play for England however featured for Hampshire in home cricket enjoying 27 FC and 35 List A matches scoring 960 and 1131 runs respectively within the two codecs. However, Wood has made a reputation for himself via his particular approach relating to power-hitting.

Wood has labored in BBL and CPL earlier than

Punjab Kings official web site confirmed the information of Julian Wood being appointed the batting advisor of the franchise for the IPL 2022. The web site additionally acknowledged that the 53-year-old has labored within the leagues like Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League amongst many different T20 leagues the world over. He has already labored with the likes of Ben Stokes, Prithvi Shaw, Benny Howell, and Sam Billings amongst many different high gamers.

In an earlier with the Indian Express, Julian Wood had claimed that he was the one who noticed the change in cricket and therefore, applied a number of power-hitting strategies which labored for a lot of. “I saw where the game was going before anybody else. I am confident in saying that after speaking to a lot of players over the years,” he had stated.

“White-ball batting is hand-eye coordination with energy and ability. When you bat, you lead along with your head. When you hit, you lead along with your hip extra. It’s about producing energy ground-up, from the hip to the arms. Cricket has been historically too hand-reliant. That has to alter. Power comes from the torso and hips.

“A kinetic chain of energy happens when you hit the ball explosively: it comes up from your back leg to your hip, to your back, goes to your shoulder, elbow, and finally to your wrists. What I try to do is to join the dots up. You need to separate your hands from your body. You need to do that separation to improve explosiveness. You see that in baseball, the back leg goes back, hands are separated from the body so to say, and then the explosion kicks in,” Wood had stated explaining the approach.