IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna feels bowling at hard lengths helped him in clash against SRH | Cricket News – Times of India

PUNE: After serving to his workforce in defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna mentioned that there was good seam and bounce on the MCA stadium pitch in Pune.It was a medical efficiency by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the sport to register a 61-run win right here on the MCA stadium.“There was some good bounce and seam. Hitting those hard lengths was helping me. We were speaking outside when Jos got out. He said it was tough to hit off good lengths. Tried to hit those areas. It’s usually the captain thinking from the team’s perspective, and the bowler thinking about how he’s feeling and what he can impact for the team,” mentioned Prasidh Krishna in a post-match presentation.

“We get together and speak about the decision. Boulty bowled really well, the pressure he put helped me pick up a couple of wickets. Had a couple of practice games. Everybody’s had a good hit, had a good bowl,” he added.

Rajasthan pacers wrecked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult diminished them to 9 for 3.

Double-trouble on debut. ⚡💥 #SRHvRR | #HallaBol | #IPL2022 | @prasidh43 https://t.co/K8KhEaFBuN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 1648580018000

Sanju Samson led from the entrance scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his workforce’s complete to 210 for six in 20 overs. Samson bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his blistering knock.

After making a profitable begin Rajasthan Royals will subsequent tackle Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2.