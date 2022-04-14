IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Captain Mayank Agarwal Reveals Strategy That Helped Counter Mumbai Young Gun | Cricket News

As Punjab Kings stepped out to bat within the Indian Premier League 2022 match in opposition to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, all eyes have been on skipper Mayank Agarwal. With scores of 1, 4, and 5, within the earlier three video games, the PBKS opener knew he needed to step up with the bat in opposition to the five-time IPL Champions to arrange the platform for his crew. The right-handed batsman confirmed his intent straightaway within the match, hitting Mumbai Indians pacer Basil Thampi for a boundary previous level on the primary ball of the match. It was only the start.

Mayank went on to keep up a strike fee of over 100 all through his innings, after which took the cost within the 97-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan. The right-handed batsman smashed 52 runs in 32 balls at a mammoth strike fee of 162.50 to assist Punjab Kings take management within the match. His sensible batting efficiency helped PBKS in posting a stable whole of 198/5 in 20 overs, establishing a tough goal for the Mumbai Indians to chase at their dwelling floor.

The goal proved to be too excessive for MI to chase and so they may solely muster 186/9 in reply, dropping the match by 12 runs. PBKS picked up their third win of the season, getting two factors within the course of and solidifying their place on the third spot within the IPL 2022 Points Table.

“I am very happy to have contributed to the team’s win,” Mayank, who was named the Player of the Match for his efficiency, mentioned.

“We knew we needed to get off to a good start and then consolidate. I made sure that we keep the scoring rate high and tried to keep putting pressure on the opposition bowlers. I was happy that we were able to do that and put up a big score. Also, credit to our bowlers who bowled beautifully to defend the total and set up a big win for us against a very strong team,” he added.

Mayank’s clever captaincy additionally turned a focus as Punjab Kings went about defending the full in opposition to MI. He rotated his bowlers and arrange the sector neatly to make sure PBKS stored getting wickets at essential intervals. At one stage, when Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma have been dealing in boundaries and stealing away the match, Mayank gave the ball to pacer Odean Smith, who managed to select the prized wicket of Brevis for 49, and introduced their aspect again into the competition.

Speaking on his management skills, Mayank mentioned, “I could feel that the two young players Brevis and Tilak were looking to hit big shots. We felt Smith could counter their intentions with slow, short balls, and that was the strategy that we went for.”

He added: “We knew we needed to bring in our main bowlers and get that wicket, and we did, and that set up the stage for us. Also, credit to Rahul Chahar for three economical overs after getting hit for runs in his first over.”

Mayank’s fast work on the sector additionally helped Punjab Kings within the tight contest. In the thirteenth over, he picked up the ball on the mid-wicket and threw it rapidly to the bowler’s finish, when he noticed a mix-up between Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav within the center. Arshdeep Singh took the bails off and Tilak Varma was dismissed for 36, turning the tide of the match utterly in Punjab’s favour. The PBKS skipper additionally picked two catches within the match, showcasing his skills on the sector.

“We needed a wicket and the runout at that time was very crucial,” Mayank mentioned. “We pulled the game back a bit there. It always feels good to get that crucial runout in the match and help out your team.”

Punjab Kings will subsequent face off in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday within the afternoon recreation.