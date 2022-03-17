IPL 2022: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

Punjab Kings have revealed their new jersey forward of the upcoming IPL 2022 season. Red and gold has been the color code for the Punjab Kings since lengthy and there haven’t been many adjustments compared to their final yr’s jersey.

The franchise opted to vary their identify from Kings XI Punjab final yr anticipating a change of their fortunes however they’re but to win an IPL trophy because the inaugural version in 2008. The franchise got here very near profitable in IPL 2014 underneath the management of George Bailey however misplaced to Kolkata Knight Riders within the finals. Meanwhile, the followers will probably be hoping that the launch of latest jersey would possibly convey luck to their aspect.

Meanwhile, the franchise retained the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale whereas their earlier skipper KL Rahul joined the brand new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Agarwal was lately named the captain of the franchise for the upcoming season and so they have made some actually good buys within the mega public sale.

The Punjab Kings roped in veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan to open alongside Agarwal, whereas harmful batters like Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow will refill the middle-order with Shahrukh Khan to do the ending duties. Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are seasoned campaigners and they’ll supply quite a bit to the franchise’s bowling division.

Here’s the brand new Punjab Kings Jersey

Punjab Kings will tackle the Royal Challengers Bangalore of their first recreation of IPL 2022 on the twenty seventh of March on the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. With ten groups competing in opposition to one another on this yr’s IPL, the BCCI opted to classify the groups into two teams on the idea of their IPL titles and the variety of finals they haveplayed. Punjab Kings are positioned in Group B alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans.