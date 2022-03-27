IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Punjab Kings stun RCB by five wickets | Cricket News – Times of India

A spectacular run-chase by @PunjabKingsIPL in a high-scoring thriller sums up a Super Sunday 😍#TATAIPL #PBKSvRCB https://t.co/7x90qu4YjI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648404060000

Smith smashed three sixes and a 4 off Mohammed Siraj within the 18th over to build up 25 runs and convey down the equation to 11 from the ultimate two overs.

Shahrukh, who hit one 4 and two maximums, completed the sport with a boundary as Mayank Agarwal began his captaincy tenure with a win.

Earlier, RCB skipper du Plessis and Kohli added 118 runs for the second wicket after the previous and Anuj Rawat (21) had laid the inspiration with their 50 run-stand.

RCB amassed 11 ‘additional’ runs, off the second over off Arshdeep Singh. Du Plessis acquired his first boundary within the third, whereas in the identical over, Rawat hit his first most, as RCB raced to 23/0.

Rawat hit successive boundaries within the sixth over, off Odean Smith. But leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1/22) reduce shot Rawat’s keep by cleansing him up within the seventh over.

Kohli got here in and he took time to calm down.

After successive twos, Kohli’s first most got here within the tenth over as RCB fetched 13 runs off it and at 70/1, the inspiration was laid for a giant complete.

The former South Africa skipper, who acquired a ‘life’, made optimum use of it after which upped the ante, because the carnage began from the twelfth over when he hammered a towering six off Liam Livingstone.

Du Plessis was brutal on Odean Smith, whom he hammered for a boundary and two successive sixes. He adopted it up with two sixes off Harpreet Brar (0/38).

Kohli, who hit a 4 and two sixes, was additionally in his components, as he performed photographs at will. He, nevertheless, performed second fiddle to Du Plessis when the South African was in full movement.

Du Plessis was dismissed within the 18th over, however by then the injury had been completed.

A fast-fire 32 from Karthik off simply 14 balls, through which he smashed three sixes and as many fours, took RCB past the 200-run mark.