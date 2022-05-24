IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Give Crucial Rain And Weather Update Ahead Of Match | Cricket News

With lower than 6 hours to the toss for the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the climate and rain replace from Kolkata is sort of grim. Rajasthan Royals shred a video from their workforce lodge of it raining. The Kolkata sky seems to be gray with darkish clouds within the video and that certainly is not nice information for cricket followers within the nation.

As per the AccuWeather web site, thunderstorms is anticipated round afternoon right this moment. But because the day passes, the climate is anticipated to clear up briefly. The web site, nevertheless, additionally states that at round 8pm (IST), it’s anticipated to be cloudy with thunderstorms.

Should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is feasible in regulation time, then a Super Over may determine the destiny of the 2 groups.

If within the occasion {that a} Super Over can also be not potential, the league standing will take priority and can determine the winner, information company PTI quoting an IPL briefing word reported on Monday.

“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs,” PTI reported quoting the IPL pointers.

“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match.” If the Super Over isn’t potential “the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final,” it added.

Promoted

While Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled to be held on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Qualifier 2 and the ultimate are slated to be held on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)