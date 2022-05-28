IPL 2022, Qualifier 2 Stat Attack: Jos Buttler adds another feather to his hat, Siraj creates unwanted record – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals marched into the ultimate of IPL 2022 after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets throughout Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Opting to bowl first, the Royals rode on some effective bowling from Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy to limit RCB to 157/8 in 20 overs. Both the bowlers bagged a three-wicket haul every whereas Rajat Patidar was the choose of the batters for RCB as he notched up a fifty.

But the true drama unfolded when Jos Buttler got here out to bat within the center and single-handedly took the Rajasthan group over the road. Buttler scored his fourth ton within the event and remained unbeaten at 106 off 60 deliveries to take the facet residence.

RR will now play Gujarat Titans within the closing scheduled to happen on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

We now check out among the fascinating details.

1) Jos Buttler hit the fourth hundred of the event. He has now equalled Virat Kohli’s report. Kohli had notched up 4 centuries in the course of the 2016 version of the IPL.

2) Mohammed Siraj has now conceded essentially the most variety of sixes in a single season of IPL. He was hit for 31 maximums throughout IPL 2022.

3) Rajat Patidar is simply the second Indian participant to attain 50+ scores in Eliminator & Qualifier 2 of an IPL Season. He scored 100 towards LSG and adopted it with a fifty towards RR. Suresh Raina scored 50+ scores in Eliminator & Qualifier 2 in the course of the 2014 version.

4) Rajat Patidar tops the listing of Indian batters with essentially the most runs in playoffs of a single IPL Season. He scored a complete of 170 runs this season.

