IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals appoint Steffan Jones as fast bowling coach

Ahead of 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) have appointed Steffan Jones because the squads tempo bowling coach. The 48-year outdated shall be accountable for offering his steerage and coaching to all bowlers who’re a part of the Royals squad. The announcement was made by the franchise on March 4 by way of a press assertion.

Jones, who has a great deal of expertise whereas taking part in for a number of county sides in England, shall be working with the squad throughout their pre-season camp to be performed between March 7 and 10 at their efficiency centre positioned in Nagpur. Post coaching, the previous pacer will stay with the squad for the complete IPL season.

Going into the match, the Royals have an excellent tempo assault together with ace pacer Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kuldeep Sen amongst different bowlers. The spin division shall be dealt with by skilled leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and teenager KC Cariappa.

Jones beforehand served as RR’s quick bowling coach in 2019

“I am delighted to be returning to the Rajasthan Royals and grateful to the management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team again. With a plethora of talented bowlers in our ranks, I’m looking forward to working with them round the year and preparing them to peak and excel when the season comes,” Jones was stated in a launch.

Meanwhile, RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakara additionally expressed his happiness to have the 48-year outdated pacer again within the midst. Sangakara stated that Jones understands tradition of the franchise completely and has been appreciated by each gamers and administration up to now.

“Steffan has been closely associated with the franchise over the past few years so he understands the culture perfectly, and brings with him a very able coaching style, which has been appreciated by both players and management in the past,” Sangakkara stated.

“We are delighted to welcome him back to the franchise in his new role, wherein he will be working with our bowlers and providing support to them throughout the year, and we’re confident his expertise can guide us to newer heights,” he added.