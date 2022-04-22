IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals hand Delhi Capitals 15-run loss in high-scoring thriller – Photos News , Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals posted an imposing 222 for 2 after being requested to bat, driving on an impressive 116 from opener Jos Buttler, after which restricted Delhi Capitals to 207 for eight.

1/8 Rajasthan Royals have fun their win towards Delhi Capitals throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. With this win, Royals have risen to the highest of the factors desk. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson runs out Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant walks off the sphere after being dismissed throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Pant top-scored with a 44 whereas Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav contributed 37 every. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Delhi Capitals throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets whereas Ravichandran Ashwin obtained two. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson performs a shot throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Samson (46 not out off 19 balls) performed slightly cameo to assist RR cross the 200-run mark and register the very best rating of the season. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 David Warner of Delhi Capitals takes the catch of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates with teammates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals throughout Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket apiece. Sportzpics for IPL