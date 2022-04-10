IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals hold nerve against Lucknow Super Giants to clinch last-over thriller – Photos News , Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

1/8 Rajasthan Royals gamers have a good time their win throughout Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants throughout Match 20 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chahal picked 4 for 41 and leads the purple cap race with 11 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants bats throughout Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. De Kock scored 39 and Marcus Stoinis 38 . Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants throughout match 20 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty throughout Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten fifty as Rajasthan Royals recovered from a mid-innings stoop to put up 165 for six. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 R Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals bats throughout Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Ashwin and Hetmyer stitched a 68-run stand off 51 balls earlier than the previous was strategically retired out by the RR camp within the slog overs. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants efficiently appeals for the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals throughout Match 20 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Holder went for runs too many however managed two wickets. Sportzpics for IPL