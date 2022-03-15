IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals unveil new jersey ahead of the season

Rajasthan Royals have unveiled their new jersey for the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The official social media handles of the franchise made the most important announcement on Tuesday (March 15). The inaugural-season champions have caught with the shades of pink and blue however have made some important adjustments of their design. There are horizontal stripes on the jersey produced from a number of shades of pink.

At the identical time, the collars and sleeves of the jersey are darkish blue in color. With premium dry fruit model Happilo being the title sponsor of the franchise, its brand is positioned in the midst of the jersey. Logos of different sponsors like Dollar, Jio, and Red Bull are additionally framed within the package. Meanwhile, the jersey was unveiled via a enjoyable video posted by the franchise that includes Sanju Samson, skipper Yuzvendra Chahal and in addition RedBull stuntman Robbie Maddison, who confirmed off his expertise and delivered the jersey.

“It was really amazing,” mentioned Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who signed in for the particular supply. “Robbie’s amazing stunts were something that I’ve seen for the very first time in person, having only watched previously on TV. (Would I ever try this sport?) Maybe I’ll try it out for myself also once I’ve stopped playing cricket (laughs),” he added.

Rajasthan Royals aiming to interrupt the jinx

Needless to say, the brand new design went viral very quickly as followers got here up with their opinion. Meanwhile, the Jaipur-based group would additionally need a shift in fortunes alongside a change in jersey. After lifting the title within the inaugural version in 2008, RR haven’t certified for the ultimate even as soon as. In truth, their efficiency within the final couple of seasons has been nothing however underwhelming.

Nonetheless, the franchise officers did a advantageous job within the mega public sale final month and shaped a formidable squad. While the likes of skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal had been retained, the group purchased huge weapons like Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Yuzvendra Chahal on the public sale occasion.

While the facet appears balanced on the paper, it stays to be seen how they’ll execute their plans on the sector. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is about to get underway on March 26 and cricket followers should have marked their calendars.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell