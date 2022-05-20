IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Ashwin stars with bat as RR beat CSK to finish second in standings | Cricket News – Times of India

|

|

Playoffs Qualification ✅No. 2⃣ within the Points Table ✅Congratulations to the @IamSanjuSamson-led @rajasthanroyals.… https://t.co/jqbs9hHT2a — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653069087000

MUMBAI: Ravichandran Ashwin , as soon as once more, proved his utility with the bat when his group wanted it essentially the most as Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to complete the IPL league part in Top-2 right here on Friday.Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as RR accomplished the chase of 151 with two balls to go, grabbing the second place to arrange a blockbuster conflict with Gujarat Titans within the first play-off subsequent Tuesday. Moeen Ali top-scored for CSK with a 57-ball 93 earlier than RR staged a outstanding comeback to limit the yellow brigade to 150 for six within the allotted 20 overs.Young Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) bought RR off to a brisk begin with back-to-back boundaries off Mukesh Choudhary within the innings’ first over.In reality, by the point the primary over of their innings got here to an finish, RR certified for the play-offs on internet run price, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to combat for the fourth spot.

Simarjeet Singh struck early for CSK, sending again the harmful Jos Buttler (2), who edged an away going supply to Moeen’s ready palms at slip.

Jaiswal struck two extra successive boundaries within the subsequent over and to present RR innings stability, the 20-year-old opener added 51 runs for the second wicket with captain Sanju Samson (15).

However, Samson once more didn’t translate his begin into a considerable contribution as left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner had the batter caught and bowled. Devdutt Padikkal (3) didn’t final lengthy and was bowled by Moeen to depart RR at 76 for 3 within the twelfth over, and with some work left to do.

Having introduced up his half century in 39 balls, and after a six over long-on, the well-set Jaiswal bought out to Prashant Solanki whereas making an attempt to clear the fence.

Back from Guyana after celebrating the start of his youngster, Shimron Hetmyer (6) arrived on the crease with excessive hopes of ending it for RR, however couldn’t do a lot as he fell to Solanki.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin stored RR within the hunt together with his wise batting at one finish.

Earlier, Moeen blazed away within the energy play however slowed down significantly thereafter as Chennai Super Kings struggled for runs within the again 10.

Batting first after his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni received the toss, Moeen smashed his strategy to a 19-ball 50, and was 59 off 24 on the finish of the primary six energy play overs, with CSK racing away to 75 for the lack of one wicket.

In all, Moeen made 93 off 57 balls with 13 fours and three sixes.

However, after being on the receiving finish of Moeen’s brutal onslaught throughout which the England all-rounder made a bowler of Trent Boult’s calibre appear like an uncapped participant by bludgeoning him for 26 runs in an over, the RR bowling unit made a positive restoration.

There was a part within the innings when CSK didn’t discover a boundary for 45 balls, earlier than Dhoni (26) roared again to tug Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) over deep sq. leg.

As far as Mooen was involved, he was stored by the RR bowlers for an extended time. After he hit Chahal’s flighted supply by cowl for a 4 within the fourth ball of the seventh over, Moeen discovered his subsequent 4 three balls into the seventeenth over, the bowler being Obed McCoy (2/20), on the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni smoked Prasidh Krishna for a six over deep midwicket at first of the following over, however the seamer got here again strongly within the remaining 5 balls.

To begin with, CSK had been 3 for one after two overs however Devon Conway and Moeen broke unfastened after that, scoring 12 and 18 runs within the subsequent two overs and getting the yellow brigade’s innings up and operating.

Mooen was getting the massive photographs going with consummate ease, at the same time as Conway seemed on from the opposite finish. Mooen reached his half century with an uppercut over the third man boundary off Boult.

That over — the final earlier than energy play ended — noticed Moeen go exhausting at Boult, hitting the seasoned New Zealand pacer for a six and 5 boundaries.

Before that, Prasidh conceded 18 runs in an over which pressured Sanju Samson to introduce the skilled Ravichandran Ashwin (1/28) into the assault, however he too was struck for 16 runs by Moeen.