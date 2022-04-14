IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya fires Titans to emphatic win over Royals | Cricket News – Times of India

|

|

Hardik Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his all spherical present, which comprised an 87*, an excellent run-out a… https://t.co/XVGCUEzTp2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649960545000

NAVI MUMBAI: Skipper Hardik Pandya enhanced his fame as a quantity 4 batter with an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls as Gujarat Titans trounced Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs within the Indian Premier League right here on Thursday.Hardik, whose strike charge and method has been questioned at his new place, performed responsibly when it was wanted earlier than displaying the ability he’s identified for to steer Titans to 192 for 4 after being despatched into bat.The in-form Jos Buttler (54 off 24) offered one other flying begin to Royals however the remainder of the batting unit didn’t ship because the innings ended at 155 for 9 in 20 overs. Young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (3/40) impressed on IPL debut whereas Lockie Ferguson (3/23)) received the necessary wicket of Buttler, who was deceived by the New Zealander’s sluggish yorker after a collection of fast deliveries.Ferguson additionally dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin in the identical over after the senior India spinner was promoted to bat at quantity three.

The different notable contribution to Royals’ innings got here from Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 17). From 56 for one, Royals slipped to 90 for 5 and couldn’t get better from there on.

Hardik, who has been bowling commonly this season, additionally picked up a wicket however he took himself off the assault within the 18th over after feeling slightly discomfort within the groin space.

With their fourth win in 5 video games, Titans displaced Royals from the highest of the factors desk. It was the Royals’ second loss in 5 video games.

That’s that from Match 24.@gujarat_titans win by 37 runs and now sit atop the #TATAIPL Points Table.Scorecard -… https://t.co/kJGVm7cJrg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649959309000

Earlier, Hardik discovered an ready ally in Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) earlier than he exploded within the firm of David Miller (31 not out off 14) to energy the IPL debutants to their highest rating of the match.

Hardik and Manohar shared an 86-run stand for the fourth wicket earlier than the skipper and Miller blasted 53 off 25 balls to finish the innings in model.

After being put into bat, Gujarat discovered themselves reeling at 53 for 3.

While Hardik’s 52-ball knock was studded with eight fours and 4 sixes, Manohar struck 4 fours and two maximums.

Miller, who total hit 5 boundaries and a six, fetched 21 runs within the penultimate over off Kuldeep Sen (1/51).

To begin with, Hardik was aggressive on pacer Kuldeep as he hammered him for 3 successive boundaries within the fifth over.

He then fetched his first most within the seventh over, when he clobbered Riyan Parag over his head.

The duo upped the ante when Manohar launched into inform Yuzvendra Chahal, hammering him for a 4 and most, a lofted inside-out drive over cowl.

The two then took on Kuldeep, hammering him for 3 boundaries within the 14th over, the place Hardik additionally notched up his fifty, with a reduce in the direction of backward level fence.

And within the subsequent over, Hardik clobbered two successive maximums off seasoned spinner Ashwin, who leaked 16 runs within the over.

With Titans reaching 130 for 3 in 15 overs, the stage was set for an enormous complete.

After Manohar departed, Miller ably supported the skipper.

Titans misplaced opener Matthew Wade (12) cheaply, courtesy a direct hit by Rassie Van Der Dussen from cowl.

Titans slipped to fifteen/2, as Vijay Shakar (2) additionally perished cheaply after which a rusty wanting Shubman Gill (13) grew to become Parag’s first sufferer, after he was caught by Shimron Hetymyer on the long-on fence.

Royals missed the providers of lead pacer Trent Boult who was dominated out of the sport on account of a niggle.