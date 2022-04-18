IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Weather Update – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals are nonetheless recovering from their defeat by the hands of Gujarat Titans. The staff shall be seeking to get again to profitable methods after they encounter Kolkata Knight Riders.

Including the final sport, the Royals have been defeated two occasions on this version of IPL. In the final match, RR did not chase 193 runs down in opposition to Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. While they misplaced the match by 37 runs, Jos Buttler’s good kind ought to present them some comfort. After beginning the season with a few wins, Sanju Samson will attempt to convey the consistency again to his facet.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their very own share of woes. Their batting unit, excluding Andre Russell and Nitish Rana, has failed to fireplace. They managed to place up a difficult rating although of 175 runs. However, SRH’s Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram completed the chase with 13 balls to spare. The Knight Riders are nonetheless discovering their profitable mixture beneath their new chief Shreyas Iyer.

Weather replace:

The match will happen in Mumbai on the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai climate is prone to be largely sunny and clear on Monday. There is not any likelihood of rain throughout this Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders conflict. The wind pace is predicted to be round 21 km/h on matchday, whereas the temperature may hover from 27 to 33 levels Celsius. The humidity is predicted to be round 65-78 p.c.

Probable enjoying XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam & Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

