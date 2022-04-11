IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: Hetmyer, Chahal help Royals edge Lucknow by 3 runs | Cricket News – Times of India

WHAT. A. GAME! 👌 👌@rajasthanroyals return to successful methods after edging out #LSG by 3 runs in a last-over end.… https://t.co/ThTsqJX9N7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649614575000

Hetmyer made probably the most of a dropped catch by Krunal Pandya on 14 as later modified gears and hit two sixes and a 4 in opposition to West Indies teammate and Lucknow quick bowler Jason Holder.

Ashwin surprised the opposition with an IPL first of ‘retired out’ on 28 off 23 balls as he departed after 18.2 overs of the Royals innings to permit Riyan Parag be a part of Hetmyer.

Hetmyer smashed 4 extra sixes within the last two overs and Parag additionally acquired successful over the fence in his four-ball keep.

Lucknow had been rattled by a deadly opening burst by New Zealand left-arm fast Boult who bowled skipper KL Rahul for nought on the primary ball of the reply and after bowling a large trapped Krishnappa Gowtham lbw for nought.

Holder fell to Prasidh Krishna with Lucknow on 14-3 and later 74-5.

Quinton de Kock made 39 earlier than falling to Chahal who additionally took down Krunal Pandya, for 22, two balls later.

Stoinis tried to show the sport on its head and hit 4 sixes however the asking price and Sen’s nerves within the twentieth over simply proved too huge a barrier for Lucknow.