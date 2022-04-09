IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Yuzvendra Chahal’s disclosure shocking, says perpetrators should be given life bans | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri has termed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ‘s revelations that he was hung from the Fifteenth-floor resort balcony by an inebriated fellow cricketer in the course of the 2013 IPL , as stunning, including that if such an incident occurs now the individual must be “given a life ban” and “sent to a rehab centre as quickly as possible”. Rajasthan Royals participant Chahal had revealed a terrifying incident throughout IPL 2013 in Bengaluru on Friday when he was hung from a high-rise resort balcony by a drunk cricketer, which left him “kind of fainted”.

Chahal was then in his final yr with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, earlier than he began a protracted stint with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that ended after IPL 2021. Chahal‘s revelation in opposition to the unnamed cricketer outraged his followers, who demanded strict motion in opposition to the perpetrator from the Indian cricket board.

“(It’s) no laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person is. (He) was not in a conscious state of mind. If that’s the case, then it is a big worry because it is someone’s life at risk. People might think it’s funny, but for me, it’s not funny at all,” Shastri advised espncricinfo T20 Timeout on Saturday.

“It shows that the person who is trying to do it is in a state that you would say not appropriate. And when you are in that kind of state, and you are trying something, then one mistake… chances of mistakes, are even more in a situation like that. So, it is not acceptable at all,” added Shastri.

Royals’ comeback tales ke saath, aapke agle 7 minutes hum #SambhaalLenge 💗#RoyalsHousehold | #HallaBol | @goeltmt https://t.co/RjsLuMcZhV — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 1649332494000

Chahal had mentioned that he was revealing the story for the primary time. “I never shared this. This was from 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me from the balcony.

“And my arms had been round him, like this (behind the neck). Had I misplaced my grip, I used to be on the Fifteenth flooring. Suddenly many individuals who had been there got here and so they dealt with it. I sort of fainted, they gave me water. So this was one incident the place I felt I made a slender escape. Had there been the slightest of errors, I’d’ve fallen down,” Chahal continued.

Asked if he had encountered something like this in his long professional cricket career, Shastri said, “Never. This is the primary time I’m listening to one thing as drastic as this, and it isn’t humorous. If it occurs at present, (I’d say) life ban for the individual concerned, so simple as that and ship him to a rehab centre as shortly as doable. Let him not come close to a cricket subject once more. Then he’ll realise how humorous it was.”

Shastri felt that sensitisation, player education and bringing such incidents to the notice of the authorities was an absolute must.

“You don’t need an unlucky incident so that you can get up… if one thing like this occurs, you have to step up and inform the individuals involved identical to you’re advised by the anti-corruption unit when there’s an method made out of somebody or the opposite on the subject of fixing. It’s your job to method the authorities and allow them to know, in any other case you’ll be penalised. And that must be precisely the identical with one thing like this,” added Shastri.