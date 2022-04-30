IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

In a breaking improvement, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings on Saturday determined at hand over the captaincy again to the skilled MS Dhoni, from Ravindra Jadeja, the staff stated in an announcement.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK.”

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” the franchise stated in the statement.

CSK have endured a disappointing begin to the continued season, with simply two wins in eight video games, and lie in ninth place within the 10-team IPL factors desk with 4 factors. Prior to the beginning of the season, it was introduced that Dhoni could be handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, however that has to date not labored for the Chennai franchise.

CSK’s solely two wins got here in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, with the win in opposition to MI approaching 21 April.

Jadeja has scored simply 112 runs to date this season, whereas having taken simply 5 wickets in eight matches.

CSK subsequent face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

