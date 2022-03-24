Cricket
IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to lead CSK after MS Dhoni decides to step down
News
Franchise confirms that Dhoni will proceed to symbolize them “this season and beyond”
Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings within the upcoming IPL 2022, after MS Dhoni, who has led the workforce for the reason that first season of the event, in 2008 – bar the 2 years when the workforce was banned – introduced his resolution to step down from the management place.
The franchise confirmed the information on their web site, including that “Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond”. Jadeja will develop into the third participant to guide the Super Kings aspect, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.
