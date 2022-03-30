IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Report: Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Star As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 3 Wickets | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters overcame some nervy moments after leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his strategy to a four-wicket haul to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring IPL match right here on Wednesday. Hasaranga lived as much as his Rs 10.75 crore price ticket as his four-wicket burst helped RCB dismiss KKR for 128. The Sri Lankan was ably supported by the tempo trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) after RCB received the toss and elected to bowl at DY Patil Stadium right here.

In reply, Sherfane Rutherford (28), David Willey (18) and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) performed essential innings as RCB survived some anxious moments earlier than overhauling the goal, scoring 132 for 7 in 19.2 overs after Tim Southee (3/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/16) blew away their top-order.

Yadav and Southee troubled the top-order batters with their tempo and bounce, leaving RCB at 17 for 3 at one stage.

While Anuj Rawat (0) bought a thick exterior edge off Umesh, Faf Du Plessis (5) bought a vanguard to the purpose fielder and Virat Kohli (12) paid the value for taking part in away from the physique.

Willey and Rutherford then tried to rebuild the chase with a 45-run stand however Sunil Narine broke the partnership within the eleventh over as he had the previous caught at midwicket.

Coming to the crease, Shahbaz pulled Andre Russell for 2 maximums as RCB amassed 15 runs to ease the stress.

Needing 36 off 30 balls, Shahbaz hit one other six off Chakravarthy earlier than being deceived by the bowler as RCB slumped to 101 for five.

With stress mounting, Rutherford went for a slog solely to be caught behind off Southee.

Needing 17 off final two overs, Harshal Patel smashed two fours, whereas Dinesh Karthik (14 not out) blasted a six and a 4 within the first two balls of the final over to take the group residence.

Earlier, KKR batters struggled with the additional bounce and went for pictures too many regardless of shedding wickets at common intervals.

None of the batters might capitalise on the begins as KKR misplaced six wickets for 57 runs to slide from 44 for 3 to 101 for 9 in 14.3 overs.

Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was the very best scorer for KKR with a 18-ball 25, whereas Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) added 27 runs, the fourth-highest for the tenth wicket in IPL historical past, to supply some respectability to the overall.

Venkatesh Iyer was the primary to be dismissed with Akash Deep putting on his first supply, whereas Ajinkya Rahane’s shaky begin ended when he was holed out within the fifth over off Siraj as KKR slipped to 32 for two.

Nitish Rana too perished shortly with David Willey producing a surprising catch as KKR slipped to 44 for 3 within the first six overs.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then paid the value for an irresponsible shot, hitting straight to Du Plessis at long-on for Hasaranga’s first wicket.

Despite the match scenario, West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine went for his pictures, sending Akash Deep throughout mid-off earlier than top-edging him for a most.

However, Hasaranga got here again to strike twice in two balls as KKR slumped to 67 for six in 9 overs.

While Narine ended up giving a straightforward catch to level fielder, Sheldon Jackson was cleaned up with a ripping googly.

Sam Billing, who survived an LBW attraction in his first ball, slammed a six earlier than making his approach again to the hut with a miscued pull which was comfortably held by Kohli at long-on.

Russell then smashed three sixes and a 4 earlier than edging Patel to Karthik, whereas Tim Southee mistimed one to Du Plessis to change into Hasaranga’s fourth sufferer.