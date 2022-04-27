IPL 2022, RCB vs RR – “Let The GOAT Do His Thing”: Riyan Parag’s Ultimate Praise For Virat Kohli | Cricket News

Virat Kohli‘s poor run of type continued as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slumped to a 29-run defeat in opposition to Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. The star batter, who had obtained out for golden geese in his two matches earlier than Tuesday, may rating solely 9 earlier than shedding his wicket to Prasidh Krishna. Riyan Parag, who took the catch to ship Kohli packing, took to Twitter to point out his assist for the previous India captain, saying that “the GOAT” did not want any recommendation even throughout this stoop in type.

Responding to a tweet asking what recommendation must be given to Kohli proper now, Parag tweeted “None of us should, let the GOAT do his thing.”

None of us ought to, let the ???? do his factor???????? https://t.co/0WxZduica8 — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) April 26, 2022

For the unversed, GOAT is the abbreviation for ‘Greatest Of All Time’.

Parag himself was the star of the match as he rescued the Royals after a prime order collapse.

The teen hit an unbeaten 56 off 31 deliveries to take his crew to a complete of 144/8, which seemed like a troublesome rating for them to achieve at one level.

Coming into bat at 68/4 after 9.3 overs, he hit three boundaries and 4 sixes in his rescue act.

He even contributed within the subject, taking 4 catches.

Parag was additionally in focus for a heated altercation with RCB pacer Harshal Patel after the final over of the Royals’ innings.

After the match ended, Harshal additionally snubbed Parag’s handshake.

With the win, the Royals moved as much as the highest of the desk.