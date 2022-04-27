IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hails Riyan Parag after win over Royal Challengers Bangalore | Cricket News – Times of India

Proper crew! 💗💥 https://t.co/tqjq58UMcN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 1651002721000

PUNE (Maharashtra): Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson credited Riyan Parag for a 29-run victory within the Indian Premier League (IPL) match towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday and mentioned that seeing the way in which the crew began, it was an ideal victory.The Royals have been in bother after shedding three wickets in powerplay and their in-form batter Jos Buttler as nicely. But a superb unbeaten knock of 56 runs helped RR win towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper mentioned they’re always backing Parag, and it lastly yielded wealthy dividends.

“It is a really great win. After the start in the first 15 overs, we had real belief and trust in someone called Riyan Parag. We have been backing him for the last three-four years and he just showed it to the world today. I thought we were 10-15 runs short with no dew in the second innings. The pitch was turning and was two-paced, so 150-160 would have been a good total. It was something we were waiting for, for the back end of our batting to win us matches. Almost everyone has put up a match-winning performance so far,” mentioned Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

“The chat we had just before the second innings, was that when you are chasing 200 there is only one gear. But for such totals like 150, it was only a matter of putting pressure as the batsmen had to change gears. The dressing room atmosphere is really important. We make a couple of changes according to the wicket and the opponent, but communication is very important. Karun, for example, was left out just because we needed that one over from Daryl Mitchell, and he understands that, and he can come back in later,” he added.

Four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Sen and an unbeaten knock of 56 runs by Riyan Parag powered Rajasthan Royals to victory by 29 runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA stadium right here on Tuesday. Apart from Kuldeep, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets whereas Prasidh Krishna settled for 2.

Coming to the match, chasing 145, RCB had a pathetic begin as their star batter Virat Kohli continued having a poor kind with the bat and departed after scoring solely 9 runs within the second over. He was caught by Riyan Parag on Prasidh Krishna’s supply.

Opener and skipper Faf du Plessis was joined by Rajat Patidar and the duo tried to supply some momentum to Bangalore however the former was caught by Jos Buttler, with solely 37 runs on the board, within the seventh over. It was adopted by Glenn Maxwell’s wicket on the supply, leaving RCB’s whole at 37/3.

Patidar was joined by Shahbaz Ahmed, who then anchored the innings for a while. Ravichandran Ashwin despatched Patidar again to the dugout within the tenth over with the crew’s whole at 58/4.

RCB then confronted one other loss within the type of Suyash Prabhudessai’s wicket within the twelfth over after he fell to Ashwin’s spell and departed with simply two runs in his kitty. Dinesh Karthik got here to the crease and bought run-out after scoring solely 6 runs, with RCB’s whole at 72/6.

Shahbaz was then joined by Wanindu Hasaranga however the duo additionally couldn’t create any miracle for RCB as the previous additionally ended up giving his wicket to Ashwin within the sixteenth over. It was adopted by Hasanrang’s dismissal within the seventeenth over by Kuldeep Sen, which left RCB’s whole at 102/8.

Prasidh Krishna then dismissed Mohammed Siraj within the 18th over. With a complete of 30 runs left to win within the final over, it was Kuldeep Sen who put the final nail within the coffin and took Harshal Patel’s wicket to supply Rajasthan with a victory by 29 runs.