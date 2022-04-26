IPL 2022: Result will take care of itself, believes Shikhar Dhawan who trusts the ‘process’ | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced again within the Indian Premier League IPL ) 2022 with an 11-run victory in opposition to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.In his two hundredth IPL sport, Shikhar Dhawan blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88*(59) earlier than PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet one more last-over end.At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Dhawan stated: “The process, I always talk about it, I focus on it. About my fitness, my approach, I keep working on those skills. Result will take care of itself.”

Talking concerning the pitch, Dhawan stated: “The wicket was stopping a bit, I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn’t connect. But I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries. That’s what I bank on. While batting first it’s about putting pressure on the bowlers and getting boundaries. We don’t have to lose too many wickets, that was our conscious effort.”

“I have become a senior in the team (laughs), I give a lot of input to the players and my captain on the field. The youngsters think a lot, sometimes they overthink, so I try to communicate with them. I talk about the law of attraction and how to achieve big in life,” the opening batter concluded.

Punjab Kings will subsequent conflict with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.