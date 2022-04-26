IPL 2022: Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin Shine As RR Defeat RCB By 29 Runs | Cricket News

Riyan Parag smashed a match-defining unbeaten half-century earlier than the bowling unit lived as much as its repute handy Rajasthan Royals a 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Parag (56 not out off 31 balls) single-handedly took his aspect to 144 for 8 along with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest rating in IPL. He struck three boundaries and 4 sixes throughout his knock.

Parag marshalled the RR lower-order brilliantly and smashed Harshal Patel for a boundary and two big sixes within the closing over to take RR to an honest complete after being despatched in to bat.

But RCB’s chase by no means received going as RR bowlers, led by younger Kuldeep Sen (4/20), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23), bundled out RR for 115 in 19.3 overs.

Opening the innings on the again of two consecutive first-ball geese, Virat Kohli began on a cagey be aware however lit up the stadium and raised hopes of his followers when he struck two back-to-back boundaries of Trent Boult to start out his innings.

But because it has been taking place within the match, Kohli flopped as soon as once more when a Prasidh Krishna bouncer received the higher of him within the subsequent over.

RCB’s issues compounded within the seventh over when Kuldeep Sen, who changed Obed McCoy within the taking part in XI, picked up two massive wickets — of captain Faf du Plessis (23) and Glenn Maxwell (0) — with successive balls.

But Shahbaz Ahmed in some way saved his wicket intact to disclaim Sen a hat-trick.

With RCB struggling at 38 for 3 within the seventh over, it was match on from right here on.

Indian home gamers — Rajat Patidar (16) and Suyash Prabhudessai — failed miserably, leaving the tough job of ending the innings as soon as once more on the shoulders of Dinesh Karthik (6).

But it was not Karthik’s day as he was run out cheaply.

Ahmed (17 off 27) too was not in his parts and struggled to hit the ball.

Earlier, RCB’s determination to bowl first yielded nice outcomes as they picked up wickets at common intervals, not permitting RR any scope of constructing an enormous partnership.

Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) picked up two wickets every to stifle the Royals’ batting line-up.

Devdutt Padikkal (7) and Jos Buttler (8) failed to provide RR a superb begin and the choice to advertise Ashwin (17) additionally backfired.

Siraj accounted for each Padikkal and Ashwin in his successive overs, whereas Hazlewood picked up the all-important wicket of Buttler, caught by Siraj inches above the bottom because the batter did not recover from a brief supply, looping his pull to mid-on.

Sanju Samson (27 off 21 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (16) tried to forge a partnership, sharing 35 runs for the fourth wicket earlier than de Silva went via the gates of RR skipper because the batter went for an extravagant reverse sweep.

Mitchell did not get going and tried to play the function of an anchor, holding one find yourself and along with Parag added 31 runs.

But the New Zealander’s wrestle was lower brief by Hazlewood as in a determined effort to interrupt the shackles, he gave a easy catch to Maxwell at long-on.

At 100 for five after 15 overs, RR’s effort to publish an honest goal acquired yet one more jolt within the type of Shimron Hetmyer (3), who fell to de Silva caught within the deep whereas going for a slog sweep.

Boult (5) was the subsequent to depart, courtesy a shocking catch from Kohli at midwicket off Harshal Patel.

RR’s wrestle may be gauged from the truth that they failed to search out the fence for seven consecutive overs from 12 to 18th. Parag lastly broke it within the nineteenth over by lifting Hazzlewood over the additional cowl fence.

