IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah join MI camp right after Bengaluru Test victory

The megastars of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have joined the Mumbai Indians camp forward of the IPL 2022 that will get underway on March 26. The duo has joined the MI camp simply hours after India’s complete 238-run win over Sri Lanka within the pink ball Test match at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was a memorable contest for each of them. While this was Rohit’s first-ever Test task because the Indian crew’s full-time captain, Bumrah registered his maiden red-ball fifer at residence and on the identical time additionally equaled the file of the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev’s feat of eight five-wicket hauls in 29 Tests.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah arrive in Mumbai from Bengaluru

In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on social media, each the MI skipper and the tempo spearhead are seen coming into the crew resort. Bumrah was alone and instantly went inside his resort room after coming into the premises. Meanwhile, the Hitman had arrived together with his household i.e. his higher half Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. The dynamic opener can be seen holding Samaira in his arms whereas all of MI’s 5 IPL titles which have been displayed on the crew resort.

Watch the video right here:

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah had been among the many former champions’ retentions months forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale together with the Indian limited-overs batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and the Caribbean power-hitter Kieron Pollard respectively. While Sharma has been provided a sum of INR 16 crore, the premier speedster has been paid INR 12 crore.

After having made some new additions on the two-day mega occasion in Bengaluru final month, a new-look Mumbai Indians would now be hoping to profit from their rebuilt squad as they eye a file sixth IPL crown. After successful back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the Rohit Sharma-led aspect seemed to make historical past by changing into the primary crew to win a hat-trick of IPL titles.

Nonetheless, a poor outing within the second leg of IPL 2021 noticed them end fifth within the factors desk. Mumbai Indians can be hoping for a revival in fortunes this time round. The five-time winners will kick off their IPL 2022 marketing campaign in opposition to the Delhi Capitals on the Brabourne Stadium on March 27.