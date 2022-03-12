IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new jersey ahead of the season

Royal Challengers Bangalore have unveiled their jersey for the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The official social media handles of the franchise gave the followers the primary glimpse of their new design on Saturday (March 12). With RCB having an enormous fan following, the brand new design didn’t take lengthy in turning into a speaking level. Meanwhile, the three-time finalist wish to break the jinx with the brand new jersey and carry the elusive title.

Speaking of the jersey design, it comes majorly in shades of crimson and black within the center. While the t-shirt has been dominated by black colour with the sponsor’s title within the center, the decrease is principally in crimson colour. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based franchise made the main announcement of their RCB unbox occasion. The occasion entertained the gang completely as singers, bands, DJs, and beatboxers had been in motion on the Museum Cross Road in Church Street.

RCB to play below new captain Faf du Plessis

In the identical high-profile occasion, RCB additionally introduced their new skipper in type of Faf du Plessis. The determination was very a lot on playing cards, seeing the shape and expertise of stylish batter of late.

Meanwhile, a different-looking RCB outfit will likely be seen in IPL 2022 because the aspect has included a number of new names in final month’s mega public sale. Moreover, a brand new skipper will take the cost as Virat Kohli stepped down from the function following the conclusion of the final season. The 33-year-old, nevertheless, will proceed serving the franchise as a batter.

He’ll be assisted by the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Dinesh Karthik within the batting division. As far because the bowling assault is worried, Mohammed Siraj will be a part of forces with the likes of Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga would be the main all-rounder of the staff.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is ready to be a grand affair with two new groups – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans coming into the image. Hence, for the very first time since 2011, 10 groups will battle for the distinguished title. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is ready to get underway on March 26 and followers will need to have marked their calendars.

RCB Squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey