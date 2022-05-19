IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Virat Kohli finds form as RCB steamroll Gujarat to stay in play-off race | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 67 as #RCB win by 8 wickets and at the moment are 4th on the #TATAIPL Points Table.Scorecard -… https://t.co/W3l29bk5gD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1652982685000

MUMBAI: A fired up Virat Kohli roared again to type with a effective half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed alive within the IPL play-off race with a thumping eight-wicket win over desk toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.This was after skipper Hardik Pandya scored a gritty 47-ball 62 not out to raise GT to a aggressive 168 for 5 after opting to bat.Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand earlier than Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to make sure the crew received residence in 18.4 overs.By advantage of this win, RCB moved to fourth place within the standings with 16 factors however must anticipate the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians sport on Saturday to know their destiny. A loss for Delhi would guarantee RCB a play-off berth.As the ‘Kohli Kohli’ chants advised, the entire of Wankhede and possibly the nation needed to see the previous India captain again amongst the runs and with somewhat little bit of luck going his manner, he was again taking part in the pictures he’s recognized for.

When Kohi picked Mohammed Shami for 2 lofted boundaries over the bowler’s head and canopy within the third over, it regarded like it could be his evening. His subsequent 4 was a streaky one off Hardik who bowled with the brand new ball.

The very subsequent ball, Kohli was at his animated greatest as he whipped Hardik in direction of sq. leg with Rashid Khan lacking a tricky likelihood within the deep.

An indication of his rising confidence was an aerial straight drive off Rashid. Kohli was fast on his ft each towards Rashid in addition to the pacers. The Indian famous person introduced up his second fifty of the season by whipping a full ball off Rashid over deep midwicket.

With Kohli on tune, Du Plessis performed his half completely and stored rotating the strike apart from an odd boundary.

After the captain’s dismissal, Maxwell joined Kohli and went ballistic from ball one. The Australian’s cameo included a reverse scoop shot off Hardik that went all the best way.

After gathering his second six off Rashid, Kohli tried one too many and received stumped within the seventeenth over however the job had been effectively and really completed by then.

Earlier, Hardik lifted GT to a aggressive whole. Coming into the sport with a string of low scores, he warmed up properly for the play-offs with a effectively crafted fifty though he was not at his fluent greatest.

RCB restricted GT to 72 for 3 in 10 overs, largely because of their brilliance within the subject regardless of Wriddhiman Saha’s (31 off 22) threatening keep within the center.

Saha supplied one other brisk begin with some clear hitting however his opening associate Shubman Gill perished cheaply. The right-hander poked at an excellent size ball and Maxwell, standing at a widish first slip, plucked a shocking one handed catch diving to his proper.

Matthew Wade, who has not been at his explosive greatest within the IPL, fell to a controversial name which additionally attracted empathy from Kohli. Wade was positive that he underedged a sweep shot off Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field resolution, which was out.

However, regardless of a transparent deviation within the ball’s trajectory earlier than it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge didn’t detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire’s name. Wade had no selection however to grudgingly stroll again into the dugout.

Saha, who hit 4 boundaries and a six, had Hardik for firm within the center however following a mixture up together with his captain, the wicketkeeper fell manner in need of his crease when Du Plessis got here up with a shocking direct hit from mid off.

Hardik, who was dropped on 14, made it depend alongside David Miller (34 off 25), who continued his spectacular run within the match.

Miller smashed three sixes earlier than Wanindu Hasaranga removed him with a pointy return catch.

Rashid (19 not out off six) joined Hardik within the loss of life overs and did what he has completed over the course of the season. The leg-spinner whacked a few sixes in direction of the tip to push the overall previous 160.