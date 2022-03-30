IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Hasaranga shines as RCB edge KKR in thriller | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 6 of #TATAIPL.A nail-biter and @RCBTweets win by 3 wickets.Scorecard -… https://t.co/GZa0I4vLhg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648662979000

MUMBAI: Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga returned figures of 4-20 to arrange a three-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring IPL thriller in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.Hasaranga’s impressed spell of leg-spin helped bowl out Kolkata for 128, a complete Bangalore overhauled with 4 balls to spare after some late drama at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.Fast bowlers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav claimed 5 wickets between them to rattle the Bangalore high and middle-order earlier than Sherfane Rutherford’s 28 and an unbeaten 14 off seven by Dinesh Karthik acquired the workforce house.Bangalore, led by new skipper Faf du Plessis, bounced again from their opening loss to register their first win of the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 match.

Rutherford, a left-handed West Indies batter, placed on key partnerships together with a 39-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who made 27.

Southee took down Rutherford after which Hasaranga in a single over to maintain the sport within the stability however Karthik completed it off with a six and a 4 within the remaining over off Andre Russell.

(BCCI/IPL Photo)

Earlier Bangalore’s Akash Deep and fellow tempo bowler Mohammed Siraj rattled the Kolkata top-order.

Hasaranga quickly mixed to ship again skipper Shreyas Iyer for 13 after which two successive scalps in a single over as Kolkata slipped to 66-7.

Russell tried to hit again together with his 18-ball 25 however fell caught behind to medium-pace bowler Harshal Patel and the Kolkata innings folded in 18.5 overs.

This is what the #IPL is all about! Close contest however nice to get the two️⃣ factors tonight! 🤩Let’s construct on this… https://t.co/2MIiTqvVTt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1648663008000

The world’s most useful cricket match has been expanded to 10 groups and 74 matches this season however league video games stay restricted to 2 venues together with Pune with restricted crowd on account of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of many two new groups added to the league, tackle holders Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.