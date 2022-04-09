IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: RCB march on as MI lose four on the trot | Cricket News – Times of India

PUNE: Mumbai Indians ‘ season of woes simply obtained a tad worse after the five-time champions adopted one other high-profile workforce Chennai Super Kings to lose their fourth match on the bounce as Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to a simple seven-wicket win in an IPL match on Saturday.It was Suryakumar Yadav ‘s unbeaten 68 that gave Mumbai Indians a decent whole of 151 for six however that was by no means going to be sufficient as younger Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) struck his maiden IPL fifty, anchoring the workforce to the goal in simply 18.3 overs.He had two fifty plus partnerships — 50 for opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis (16) and 80 with former skipper and his West Delhi Cricket Academy senior Virat Kohli (48 off 36 balls) for the second wicket to seal the problem.Rawat scored at a good strike-rate if not rollicking one and had two fours and 6 maximums in his kitty.Mumbai Indians are presently final within the desk of 10 groups due to an inferior internet run-rate in comparison with CSK however the highway in direction of redemption is changing into tough with each passing match.

Whether it’s skipper Rohit’s lean patch or a poor sentimental name by the MI administration to retain a non-performing asset like Kieron Pollard for one season too many, there are too many loopholes that want plugging.

The subsequent set of younger batters are preparing however the present assault with Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat bowling no less than 12 out of 20 overs, would not give the arrogance that it may really change into a aspect in competition for a silverware.

If MI is in a multitude, it’s due to the selections taken earlier than and throughout the public sale. Retaining Pollard and letting all-rounder Hardik Pandya go is coming again to hang-out them. So is the choice to not bid aggressively for the likes of Krunal Pandya or Trent Boult or for that matter Rahul Chahar.

Earlier, Rohit and Ishan Kishan’s flamboyant begin was adopted by an inexplicable batting collapse earlier than the indomitable Suryakumar gave MI’s whole semblance of respectability.

For RCB, Harshal Patel (2/23 in 4 overs) was sensible along with his variations as a lot of the MI batters had no concept about his slower deliveries, which had been primarily off-cutters with occasional crazy block-hole balls that drifted.

MI had been 50 for no loss after Powerplay however within the subsequent 4 overs misplaced as many as 5 wickets to change into 62 for 5 and subsequently 79 for six earlier than Suryakumar (5×4, 6×6) along with his fifteenth IPL fifty, took them to a good whole.

Suryakumar took cost with MI tottering at 79 for six and added 72 off 41 balls with Jaydev Unadkat (13 no off 14 balls).

For Rohit (26 off 15 balls), this IPL up to now has been about enjoying some breathtaking photographs however not getting an enormous rating as he raced to 26 earlier than Harshal’s gradual off-cutter did the trick.

The Indian skipper after having hit 4 fours and a pulled six could not examine his stroke with the bowler taking a sensible return catch.

Playing the second fiddle, Kishan’s (26 off 28 balls) try to make use of the tempo of Bengal speedster Akash Deep in his bid to play the ramp shot grew to become his undoing as he was caught within the third man area.

Dewald Brevis (8 off 11 balls) discovered it tough to barter the wrist spin of Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28 in 4 overs) and was rapped on the back-pad.

Tilak Verma had his first actual failure as a result of miscommunication with Pollard which resulted in a run-out and the massive West Indian then obtained fooled by a Hasaranga googly.

Rookie Ramandeep Singh then dangled his bat at a large slower from Harshal to finish his 12-ball keep.

Harshal cleverly modified his arm velocity usually which deceived the batters because the balls began drifting.

A slog swept six over deep mid-wicket off Hasaranga and a close to 100-metre slog flick off Mohammed Siraj (4-0-51-0) had been absolute deal with for the eyes as Suryakumar adopted it up with a ramped six as 23 got here off the penultimate over.