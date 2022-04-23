IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Virat Kohli gets another first-ball duck as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore | Cricket News – Times of India

An emphatic win for #SRH as they beat #RCB by 9 wickets 👏🔥Splendid efficiency from Kane & Co. This is one joyful… https://t.co/aoqr3ulLRr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650731889000

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli ‘s continued woeful type was an indication of issues to return as Royal Challengers Bangalore have been actually walloped by Sunrisers Hyderabad who cantered to a straightforward nine-wicket victory in Saturday’s one-sided IPL match right here.Kohli was as soon as once more dismissed outdoors the off-stump off the very first supply he confronted as RCB have been shot out for a meagre 68 in simply 16.1 overs. This was the sixth lowest complete within the historical past of IPL.

The Sunrisers tempo assault led by Marco Jansen (3/25 in 4 overs) and ably supported by Umran Malik (1/19 in 4 overs) and T Natarajan (3/10 in 3 overs) left the star-studded RCB line-up rattled with tempo, swing and seam.

In reply, it took SRH solely eight overs as Abhishek Sharma butchered an already deflated RCB assault to attain 47 off 28 balls in firm of Kane Williamson (16 not out).

The win additionally took SRH to second place with 10 factors whereas RCB, who’re nonetheless positioned third, will prefer to neglect this sport as a nasty dream. But one would marvel if Kohli can do the identical because it’s solely getting worse for one of many modern greats in world cricket.

The issues are very actual and sadly, one would not see any corrective measures in his strategy as similar form of technical errors are being repeated many times.

Some years again, it was James Anderson and now it’s a Dushmantha Chameera and Marco Jansen, who’re exposing the large chink in Kohli’s armour.

There could not have been a faster finish to a contest as Jansen eliminated Faf du Plessis (5), Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) off second, third and last supply of the second over to make it 8 for 3.

In case of Jansen, it was seam motion off the pitch with a couple of that have been angled throughout, some that held its line whereas Natarajan obtained some motion within the air and Malik was unleashing his thunderbolts at upward of 150 clicks.

In between, left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith (2/12) was additionally unrelenting as RCB by no means obtained elbow room to get some momentum going their manner.

It quickly turned 20 for 4 when Natarajan obtained Glenn Maxwell (12) caught brilliantly by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The different participant to achieve double determine was Suyash Prabhudesai (15).

But, it’s Kohli’s dismissal that would definitely deflate his legion of followers as his issues outdoors the off-stump appears to have resurfaced.

Jansen did pose issues for Kohli in the course of the South Africa Test collection few months again and once more bowled the best Test match size, full and getting the ball to both form in or maintain its line.

In the final match towards Lucknow, it was the backward level that was in operation and Kohli’s propensity to jab at deliveries on off-stump channel with laborious palms triggered his undoing with Aiden Markram snapping it in second slip.

There was not a lot resistance from the opposite batters and as soon as Dinesh Karthik (7) was caught down leg-side off Suchith attempting to comb, it was throughout for RCB.

Once it was 47 for six after 9 overs, the decrease order appeared mortally scared dealing with the quick and livid Umran because it appeared as if the ball was hitting the bat quite than the opposite manner spherical.

Natarajan additionally stored up the stress, snuffing out the wickets as veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up the innings.