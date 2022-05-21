IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Stat Attack: Chahal continues to perform, CSK end campaign with another defeat – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat of their last encounter in IPL 2022 towards Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a goal of 150 runs, the Royals went over the road by 5 wickets within the last over.

RR misplaced an early wicket however opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held the fort at one finish as he notched up 59 runs. The Rajasthan group later misplaced just a few wickets at common intervals and had been 112/5 n the seventeenth over when R Ashwin took the cost and anchored the group over the road as he remained unbeaten at 40 off 23.

Earlier, within the day, Moeen Ali confirmed some brilliance with the bat as he scored 93 off 57 which included three maximums and 13 fours however his efforts went in useless as CSK might solely handle to place 150/6 on the board in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and and Obed McCoy scalped a few wickets every for RR.

Here, we take a look at a few of the fascinating stats:

1) Yuzvendra Chahal now has 26 wickets on this IPL season. The leggie has joined the highest spot alongside Imran Tahir for having most variety of wickets by a spinner in a single IPL season. Tahir bagged 26 wickets throughout 2019 version.

2) Riyan Parag has the very best variety of catches taken by an Indian fielder in a single IPL season. Parag has 14 catches to his title until now.

3) Moeen Ali scored 59 runs within the Powerplay, second highest by a CSK participant.

4) This is the primary occasion when no CSK participant has scored 400+ runs.

5) For the primary time, MI and CSK have misplaced 10 matches in an IPL season.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.