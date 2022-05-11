IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Rishabh Pant opts to bowl, Van der Dussen replaces Hetmyer for RR – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live replace – IPL 2022 RR vs DC cricket rating, 58th IPL Match Live Coverage: It’s a vital part within the match now. DC misplaced their final match in opposition to CSK and could be seeking to get again to profitable methods. RR however acquired again to profitable methods in opposition to PBKS after two defeats in a row. They could be seeking to proceed the momentum. We can anticipate a cracker.

Preview: Sanju Samson‘s Rajasthan Royals will tackle Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (11 May). This conflict is essential for each the perimeters because it may properly outline their journey for the remainder of the season.

Rajasthan Royals are positioned extra securely forward of this recreation as they’ve seven wins from eleven matches, however they might now look to goal for a prime two end. They come into this contest after a complete win over Punjab Kings. Their victory within the earlier fixture ought to give them a variety of confidence.

On the opposite hand, Delhi Capitals are struggling to seek out any momentum. They come into this recreation after being hammered by CSK of their final encounter. DC have to win this match with an enormous margin if they’ve to remain in competition to qualify for the playoffs.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match be performed?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match will happen on 11 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match can be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match begin?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss can be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RR vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match can be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the RR vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, , Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav,Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Srikar Bharat, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

