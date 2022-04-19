IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Buttler’s ton, Chahal’s hat-trick help Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket News – Times of India

Opener’s 2nd ton of the season, leggie’s hat-trick assist Rajasthan prevail in high-scoring thriller;

lose by seven runs

|

|

A sensational hat-trick from Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in his fourth over and the seventeenth of the innings when Kolkata Knight Riders wanted 39 runs to win off 24 balls to chase down 217 enabled the inaugural IPL champs to an exhilarating seven-run win on the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. Chasing 218, the Knights appeared effectively positioned to do the seemingly unthinkable because of a blazing half-century from Aaron Finch and a well-paced 85 from skipper Shreyas Iyer They had been 178 for 4, however then Chahal obtained into the act getting the wickets of Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins , the final three off successive balls to star in a surprising turnaround. Umesh Yadav belted Trent Boult for 20 runs in his final over and the 18th of the innings to make it 18 wanted off the final two.Prasidh Krishna bowled a good nineteenth over leaving the Knights with 11 runs of the final over bowled by debutant Obed McCoy. The West Indian held his nerve and dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to bowl the Royals to a well-known win on a belter of a observe.

Earlier, Jos Buttler was as soon as once more the centre of attraction as he performed the anchor and aggressor each to race to 103 off 61 balls, his second century of the season, taking Rajasthan Royals to a grand 217/5. The English batter’s knock was laced with 5 sixes and 9 fours.

With some late strikes after Buttler’s dismissal within the seventeenth over, KKR managed to tug Royals again, in any other case the full, the very best of this season, would have been much more. It was within the twentieth over that Shimron Hetymer ultimately was in a position to press the accelerator and hit two sixes and a 4 off Andre Russell.

It was Buttler’s present of brilliance that made the scoreboard look imposing. The opener seems intent on making the IPL 2022 season his greatest ever and the outing in opposition to KKR was yet one more step in that course. His presence ensured that within the Powerplay, Royals might race to 60 for no loss. Buttler’s wide selection of strokes, immaculate timing and appreciable energy was on full view.

Arguably the most effective T20 batter on the earth, Buttler introduced his 50 up in fashion, punching by way of mid-off for 4, and was much more flamboyant citing his hundred, slamming Pat Cummins for a six over long-on. Accompanied by Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Hetymer at completely different phases of the sport, the 31-year-old confirmed enviable sense of objective all through his 17-over keep on the crease.

At 24 from 18 balls, left-hand bat Padikkal fell prey to Sunil Narine‘s knuckle-ball within the tenth over. Samson, after a quickfire 38 off 19 balls, holed out at deep mid-wicket within the sixteenth over.