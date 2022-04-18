IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Time for captains Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer to lead from the front | Cricket News – Times of India

𝘠𝘈𝘈𝙍𝙍𝘐-𝘋𝘖𝘚𝘛𝘐 💜💗@rajasthanroyals @y_umesh @prasidh43 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #RRvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/5Z4vMUgNk4 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1650205619000

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson would have ideally favored to guide from the entrance, however his batting is but to make an influence. The ‘inconsistency’ tag has not been simple for Samson to eliminate, and it’s the foremost space of concern for the Royals.His whirlwind 27-ball 55 at the beginning of the marketing campaign raised expectations and rightly so, given the expertise he possesses. But after 5 video games, Royals appear to be a two-batter group with Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetymer sharing the duty of getting a superb rating on the board.

Taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of their subsequent recreation on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Royals would need their captain to step up. Expectations could be the identical from KKR’s chief Shreyas Iyer who has fired in only one recreation the place he scored 54 off 33 balls in opposition to Delhi Capitals.

While Samson’s sequence of scores learn 55, 30, 8, 13 and 11, Iyer’s figures too are unflattering- 20 not out, 13, 26, 10, 54 and 28.

Royals have thus far gained three out of 5 matches and KKR additionally need to their credit score three wins.

While each the groups are coming into the match after a loss, KKR look ominous on paper given how Royals’ batting has formed up and extra importantly, the uncertainty over tempo spearhead Trent Boult’s availability. The Kiwi pacer needed to miss out the earlier recreation in opposition to Gujarat Titans due to a niggle, and it damage the Royals badly.

From Venkatesh Iyer to Pat Cummins, KKR’s batting stretches until No.8. On the opposite hand, Royals’ tail is a tad lengthy. Problem compounds as promising batters like Devdutt Paddikal, Samson and Rassie van der Dussen are taking longer than anticipated to get into their groove.

It could be attention-grabbing to see how Royals children Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna reply within the demise overs if Andre Russell and Pat Cummins go on a rampage on the Brabourne.