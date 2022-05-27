IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Live Cricket Score and Update: Samson stumped for 23 off Hasaranga’s bowling – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live replace – IPL 2022 RR vs RCB cricket rating, Qualifier 2 IPL Match Live Coverage: Outstanding over from Hasaranga as he will get RR skipper Samson stumped within the fourth ball of the over, whereas giving freely simply two runs. The Sri Lankan goes stage with Yuzi Chahal as soon as once more within the battle for the Purple Cap!

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore trumped Lucknow Super Giants in a pulsating contest on the Eden Gardens and they’re going to now tackle Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad for a spot within the finals.

RCB had been powered by an excellent century from Rajat Patidar which helped them pip LSG by 14 runs. They now head into this recreation with some nice momentum after successful 4 out their final 5 matches and may pose a giant risk to the Rajasthan Royals.

On the opposite hand, Rajasthan Royals will want a much better effort from their bowlers after they misplaced their final encounter in opposition to Gujarat Titans. They might be put beneath stress by RCB’s batting order and as soon as once more the main target might be Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to pile up the runs.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be performed?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will happen on 27 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be held?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match might be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match begin?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match on TV and on-line?

The RR vs RCB IPL Qualifier 2 2022 match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The Qualifier 2 match can even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar.

