IPL 2022: RR’s Jos Buttler bags Orange Cap with 863 runs | Cricket News – Times of India
AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler held the Orange Cap within the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Englishman registered a whopping whole of 863 runs in 17 matches, at a mean of 57.53 and a strike price of 149.05. Second within the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs,
Buttler surpassed Delhi Capitals batter, David Warner’s tally of 848 runs to turn into the second-highest scorer of all time in an IPL season. He additionally smashed 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries in IPL 2022.
Coming to the summit conflict, Hardik Pandya’s all-round efficiency of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with ball powered debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals right here on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his aspect chase down the modest goal of 131 in 18.1 overs.
