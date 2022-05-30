Sports
IPL 2022: RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal wins Purple Cap with 27 wickets | Cricket News – Times of India
AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal held the Purple Cap within the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chahal scalped a complete of 27 wickets, at a mean of 19.51 and an financial system of seven.75 in 17 matches of IPL 2022. He was adopted by Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 26 wickets.
Coming to the summit conflict, Hardik Pandya’s all-round efficiency of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with ball powered debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals right here on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his aspect chase down the modest goal of 131 in 18.1 overs.
