IPL 2022: Ruthless RR down inconsistent RCB to clinch 29-run victory – Photos News , Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs. The Royals posted 144 for 8 after being requested to bat with Riyan Parag top-scoring with 56 not out off 31 balls whereas captain Sanju Samson contributed 27

RR’s Shimron Hetmyer picks up Yuzvendra Chahal to rejoice the wicket of RCB’s Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics for IPL

Virat Kohli of RCB is dismissed by RR's Prasidh Krishna. Sportzpics for IPL

Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for RCB with 23 runs. Sportzpics for IPL

RCB's Harshal Patel and RR's Riyan Parag enter a verbal fight after RR's innings. Sportzpics for IPL

RR's Riyan Parag celebrates after scoring a fifty. He scored 56 in 31 balls.<br />Sportzpics for IPL

Virat Kohli takes Trent Boult's catch. Sportzpics for IPL

RR captain Sanju Samson celebrates with his team after clinching a victory against RCB. Sportzpis for IPL

