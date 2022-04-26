Cricket
IPL 2022: Ruthless RR down inconsistent RCB to clinch 29-run victory – Photos News , Firstpost
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs. The Royals posted 144 for 8 after being requested to bat with Riyan Parag top-scoring with 56 not out off 31 balls whereas captain Sanju Samson contributed 27
1/7
RR’s Shimron Hetmyer picks up Yuzvendra Chahal to rejoice the wicket of RCB’s Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics for IPL
2/7
Virat Kohli of RCB is dismissed by RR’s Prasidh Krishna. Sportzpics for IPL
3/7
Faf du Plessis was the best scorer for RCB with 23 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
4/7
RCB’s Harshal Patel and RR’s Riyan Parag enter a verbal combat after RR’s innings. Sportzpics for IPL
5/7
RR’s Riyan Parag celebrates after scoring a fifty. He scored 56 in 31 balls.Sportzpics for IPL
6/7
Virat Kohli takes Trent Boult’s catch. Sportzpics for IPL
7/7
RR captain Sanju Samson celebrates together with his group after clinching a victory towards RCB. Sportzpis for IPL