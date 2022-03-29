Cricket

IPL 2022: Samson, Padikkal, Hetmyer shine in Rajasthan Royals’ 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad – Photos News , Firstpost

With this win, Rajasthan Royals turn into the primary staff to defend their complete on this model new season of IPL 2022

1/8

Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals raises his bat after scoring a fifty throughout match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals held on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the twenty ninth March 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad unsuccessfully appeals during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL

2/8

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals gets bowled during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL

3/8

Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL

4/8

Rajasthan Royals players celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022<br />Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL

5/8

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL

6/8

Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL

7/8

Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Romario Shepherd of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 29th March 2022. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL

8/8

