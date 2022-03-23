IPL 2022 Set To Allow Fans In Stadiums | Cricket News

In a press release launched on Wednesday, the Indian Premier League introduced that it will be permitting followers into stadiums throughout IPL 2022. IPL 2022 is about to start from March 26 on the Wankhede Stadium, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also, followers will likely be allowed at a 25% occupancy resulting from Covid-19 protocols.

The official assertion stated, “This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time.”

The matches will happen in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. Also, 20 matches will likely be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. Meanwhile, 15 will happen at Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune.