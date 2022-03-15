IPL 2022: Shane Watson joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Mumbai, 15 March 2022: JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals as we speak introduced former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new Assistant Coach for the upcoming season of the TATA Indian Premier League. The 40-year-old joins the DC teaching workers comprising Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Ajit Agarkar (Assistant Coach), and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

On his appointment, Watson stated, “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB, and then CSK. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited.”

I’m tremendous pumped to recover from there: Shane Watson

“With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can, and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can’t wait to get over there,” he added.

Considered top-of-the-line all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Watson has been part of two of Australia’s World Cup-winning campaigns within the 50 over format – in 2007 & 2015. At the 2012 T20 World Cup, he was named Player of the Tournament. Having represented his nation in 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is, Watto has over 7000 runs and greater than 200 wickets to his title in limited-overs cricket.

In the Indian Premier League, the Queenslander has performed for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings, having received the title twice – with RR in 2008, and with CSK in 2018. Watson has 3875 runs and 92 wickets to his title within the IPL and has usually been hailed as one of many match’s finest all-rounders owing to his consistency.