IPL 2022: Shane Watson set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

In what may be known as a significant growth, Shane Watson is ready to hitch Delhi Capitals because the assistant coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The former Australian all-rounder is without doubt one of the most prolific performers within the league’s historical past, having scored 3874 runs and brought 92 wickets within the competitors. Having final performed for Chennai Super Kings, Watson retired from skilled cricket after the 2020 version and has been an energetic commentator since then.

However, it has now been learnt that Delhi Capitals, who’ve certified for the playoffs within the final three seasons, have bagged his companies within the teaching division. It should be famous that the Delhi-based franchise has parted methods with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, the assistant coaches from final season. Besides Watson, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar can also be being tipped to be one other assistant coach.

Delhi Capitals to have a revamped staff administration

Praveen Amre, a former India batsman, will proceed to serve the franchise as one other assistant coach. Former Aussie all-rounder James Hopes is one other title with whom DC are persisting with. He has been the bowling coach. Meanwhile, as per a report in Cricbuzz, Ricky Ponting, Watson’s former Australian teammate and head coach of the staff, has really useful the previous all-rounder’s title to the franchise officers.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead the Capitals in IPL 2022 and expectations are fairly excessive from him. It will likely be a process minimize out for the southpw with the likes of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell and Mitchell Marsh being the opposite notable names within the batting division. As far as bowling is anxious, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje will deal with the mantle.

Overall, the facet appears fairly balanced on paper they usually want to proceed their sensational run within the profitable competitors. Meanwhile, IPL 2022, which will likely be a 10-team affair this time round, is predicted to get underway in March finish.