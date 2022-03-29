IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan dances to viral trend along with Punjab Kings teammates

IPL 2022: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is just not solely recognized for his flamboyant batting but additionally for entertaining his followers on Instagram along with his dance movies. In his newest Instagram publish, Shikhar Dhawan is seen grooving along with his IPL teammates from the Punjab Kings group and it’s actually enjoyable to look at.

The video was posted two hours in the past by Shikhar Dhawan and the official Instagram account of Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan is seen dancing to a very fashionable viral pattern alongside along with his teammates Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, South African Kagiso Rabada and West Indies cricketer Odean Smith. Posted two hours in the past, the video has already received greater than 1.2 million views.

“Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti,” says the caption of the video together with the hashtag #TeamBonding.

“Shikhy sir is always best in reels,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Ek aadmi South African hai paaji (One guy is South African),” commented one other consumer referring to Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab Kings began off their IPL marketing campaign by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively by 5 wickets on Sunday. Batting first, RCB had scored 205-2 in 20 overs which was chased by Punjab Kings in 19 overs for the lack of 5 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan had made 43 runs off 29 balls. Punjab Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders of their subsequent match on April 1.

Punjab Kings at present occupy the second spot within the IPL desk behind Delhi Capitals.

