IPL 2022: Shivam Dube bought by CSK for ₹4 crore on same day he becomes dad

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube had two causes to rejoice on Sunday as he was purchased by the IPL workforce Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega public sale and his spouse gave beginning to a son. “Bundle of happiness arrives in our life … blessed with a baby boy,” Dube posted on Instagram.

The put up has acquired greater than 44,000 likes thus far and was immediately flooded with feedback from fellow cricketers and followers congratulating the couple.

See the put up beneath:

“Congratulations,” wrote cricketer Mayank Dagar.

Cricketer Rahul Tewatia additionally congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations bhaiya, so happy for you,” commented cricketer Chetan Sakariya together with coronary heart emojis.

“Wishing you many congratulations on your new bundle of joy,” wrote an Instagram consumer.

The bidding was began at ₹50 lakh, his base value, and shot as much as ₹2 crore. The combat was between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings initially, earlier than CSK jumped in.

Chennai Super Kings posted a video of Dube welcoming him to the workforce. Dube says he’s actually excited to be part of “this big franchise and it is a dream come true to play under Mahi bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni)”.

See the video beneath:

The 28-year-old made his India debut and performed in his solely match towards the West Indies in December 2019.

He has represented India in 13 T20Is.

In the Indian Premier League, he has beforehand performed for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, whom he represented within the final IPL.