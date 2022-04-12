IPL 2022: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa And Maheesh Theekshana Set Up CSK’s 23-Run Over RCB | Cricket News

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa’s scintillating strokeplay was complemented by a stellar efficiency from the spinners as Chennai Super Kings notched up a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to open their account within the fifteenth IPL on Tuesday. Invited to bat, Dube (95 not out) and Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) conjured up commanding unbeaten half-centuries, smashing 17 sixes and 9 fours between them en path to a 165-run stand — the general highest for the third wicket and the best of this season — to take CSK to an imposing 216 for 4.

In reply, RCB was restricted to 193 for 9, with younger spinner Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3/39) operating riot with seven wickets between them in CSK’s 2 hundredth IPL recreation.

With this win, the defending champions lastly snapped their 4 match dropping streak, whereas for Bangalore, it was simply their second loss in 5 matches.

Chasing an inconceivable 217, RCB misplaced skipper Faf du Plessis (8), who turned Theekshana’s first sufferer and star-batter Virat Kohli (1), who was eliminated by Mukesh Choudhary, inside the primary 5 overs.

In-form Anuj Rawat (12) too fell contained in the power-play after being trapped in entrance of the wicket by Theekshana.

The 21-year-old spinner from Sri Lanka, who was picked for Rs 70 lakh within the mega public sale, then cleaned up debutant Suyash Prabhudessai (34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (41), who tried to take the sport deep with their fast 60-run stand off 33 balls.

Theekshana castled Prabhudessai, after the ball beat the within edge and crashed into the center stump after which used the carrom ball to dismiss Ahmed and cap off a match-winning spell beneath the lights.

Dinesh Karthik did create a scare along with his 14-ball 34, however that was too little and too late as CSK heaved a sigh of aid with their first factors on the board.

At the beginning, Dube and Uthappa feasted on the RCB assault, smashing scintillating half-centuries.

Earlier, invited to bat, Uthappa and Dube confirmed their six hitting prowess as they rallied the innings after CSK was reeling at 36 for two.

While Uthappa’s knock was studded with 9 sixes and 4 boundaries, Dube additionally hit eight sixes and 5 fours in his unbeaten 46-ball knock.

Both Dube and Uthappa posted their highest IPL scores to arrange the match for defending champions CSK, who’re reeling from 4 straight losses and are nonetheless on the lookout for their first win this season.

Uthappa took time to settle and fetched his first boundary solely within the fifth over, a minimize shot off Mohammed Siraj (0/37), earlier than clobbering Akash Deep (0/58) for his first most within the subsequent over.

Uthappa and Dube then upped the ante as they hammered a boundary every off Deep after which the lanky left-handed batter launched into Glenn Maxwell (0/29) for his first six over long-on.

The carnage began from the eleventh over because the duo went hammer and tongs and CSK cruised to 133 for two within the fifteenth over, with 73 runs coming within the 5 overs.

Dube was brutal on Wanindu Hasaranga (2/35), who bled 13 runs, within the eleventh over.

Uthappa and Dube spared no bowler with the previous hanging three sixes off Maxwell within the thirteenth over as CSK amassed 19 runs.

Continuing the onslaught, the duo punished Deep within the fifteenth over, because it was raining boundaries and sixes right here.

Uthappa stepped up the assault after his fifty and launched into Siraj, hitting him for 2 sixes and a 4 within the seventeenth over, the place 18 runs got here.

Deep once more confronted Dube’s brunt, conceding two sixes and a boundary within the 18th over, as 200 regarded imminent. Deep bled 24 runs within the 18th over.

Uthappa missed a deserving hundred as he fell within the penultimate over which yielded 14 runs after which Dube compounded the bowling group’s woes by hitting two sixes within the remaining over to complete the innings in type.

CSK misplaced Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) and Moeen Ali (3) cheaply. But then it was the Uthappa and Dube present.

RCB badly missed the companies of Harshal Patel, who had left the bio-bubble following the dying of his sister on Saturday.

The RCB gamers wore black armbands within the match to point out solidarity with Patel and his household.

