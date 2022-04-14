IPL 2022: Shivam Dube turns from villain to hero for Chennai Super Kings, all in a week’s time | Cricket News – Times of India
Had it been another franchise, the strain would have elevated on Dube. But not when it is CSK. Rather, the staff administration internally assessed that it was a mistake on their half to present the nineteenth over to Dube and began treating him purely as a batsman.
The outcomes got here fast – a quickfire half-century in opposition to Punjab Kings was adopted by a match-winning 95* in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Suddenly, the 28-year-old Mumbai boy is within the centre of dialog, and CSK are insisting that they picked him figuring out about his skills.
“Generally MS Dhoni hits the largest sixes in apply. But within the apply camp at Surat, Shivam’s sixes had been usually comfortably 20-30 metres greater than Dhoni’s. Shivam was breaking glass panes within the fourth tier of the Surat stadium and we knew we had a gem,” a CSK supply instructed TOI.
Dube’s skill to hit large, although, isn’t unknown. He had as soon as hit senior leggie Pravin Tambe for 5 consecutive sixes in Mumbai T20 recreation on the identical venue the place he teed off on Tuesday. An identical feat adopted in Ranji Trophy too which prompted RCB to select him up on the public sale. But taking part in beneath Virat Kohli, the allrounder could not discover his area of interest, though he did play 13 T20Is for India, failing to make a mark.
He may have simply develop into a kind of India discards floating round within the home circuit, however CSK administration noticed a spark in him, particularly after a match-winning 64* that he scored in opposition to the franchise for Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
They picked him on the public sale, believed in him and gave him the boldness that he wouldn’t be dropped after one or two failures.
“They gave me security. I always back my game, I am hitting balls which I feel are there to be hit… I am trying to play my natural game,” Dube stated after the RCB recreation.
The CSK administration is aware of that Dube could be a killer in opposition to spin. That’s why when RCB tried to strangle CSK with Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed, the left-hander was despatched in forward of Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja. And with Dube having performed quite a lot of his T20 cricket at DY Patil Stadium, he knew precisely what to anticipate.
“What I have been trying to do for a long time, I am able to execute that now… My idea is to not think too much, back myself, keep my balance.”